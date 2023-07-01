Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Yankees female minor league manager ejected by woman umpire

Rachel Balkovec became first woman to be named manager of a minor league team

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Rachel Balkovec, the first female manager in minor league baseball history, was ejected on Friday night.

Balkovec manages the New York Yankees' Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.

The umpire who gave her the can was also a woman.

Rachel Balkovec in dugout

Tampa Tarpons Manager Rachel Balkovec, the first full-time female manager in the history of affiliated baseball looks on during a game against the Dunedin Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 12, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Balkovec was arguing a call at first base while the Tarpons were trailing 1-0, saying the Daytona Tortugas' first baseman had come off the bag on a double play. But Isabella Robb wasn't having it, so she threw Balkovec out of the game.

Daytona scored two more runs in the top of the ninth, but Tampa rallied for four runs in the bottom half to win the game in walk-off fashion.

Rachel Balkovec during game

Tampa Tarpons Manager Rachel Balkovec, the first full-time female manager in the history of affiliated baseball, looks on during a game against the Dunedin Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 12, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

BOBBY BONILLA DAY: WHY METS PAY HIM OVER $1M EVERY JULY DESPITE LAST PLAYING FOR THEM IN 1999

Balkovec is in her second season as the Tarpons' manager. She previously worked with the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros in strength and conditioning before going to the Yankees in 2019 as a minor league hitting coach.

A former softball catcher at Creighton and New Mexico, Balkovec has a master’s degree in kinesiology from LSU and another in human movement sciences from Vrije University in the Netherlands.

Rachel Balkovec before game

Manager Rachel Balkovec of the Tampa Tarpons looks on before making her managerial debut on April 8, 2022, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

Tampa owns a 34-38 overall record this season, doing 31-35 in the first half of the Florida State League season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.