Young Yankees fan hugs Blue Jays fan after he's gifted Aaron Judge home run ball in stands

A Toronto Blue Jays fan watching the game from the second deck of Rogers Centre caught a home run ball hit by New York Yankees’ right fielder Aaron Judge Tuesday night in the sixth inning.

The man pumped his fists in the air in celebration then quickly handed the ball off to a young fan in a Yankees cap and Judge shirt.

The boy, overcome with emotion, threw his arms around the stranger and cried.

"Two people who had never met became lifelong friends in that moment on the home run by Judge," one of the commentators said during the MLB broadcast. "The Blue Jay fan handing the young Yankee fan wearing the Judge shirt the home run ball up in the second deck. And he’s not giving that up to anybody. He is clutching that baseball, isn’t he?"

Major League Baseball’s official Twitter page posted video of the sweet moment along with a caption that said: "Enjoy the kindness. Aaron Judge and this very generous Blue Jays fan made this kid's night!"

"That’s what’s special about this game," Judge said about the moment after the game, according to MLB.com. "It doesn’t matter what jersey you wear. Everybody’s a fan; everybody appreciates this game. That’s pretty cool. I’ve got to check out that video; that’s special."

The Yankees went on to win 9-1.