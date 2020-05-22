Yankees' Aaron Judge looking to get back into the cage as soon as possible, hitting coach says

In one way, the suspended start to the season may have been a blessing in disguise for the New York Yankees because they would have likely been without Aaron Judge to begin 2020.

Judge has been recovering from a fractured rib and was missing out on reps during spring training and it was unclear when he was going to officially return to the lineup. Judge’s desire to return, however, has not been outmatched.

Marcus Thames, the Yankees’ hitting coach, told the YES Network that the outfielder is “chomping at the bit” to get swings in and recover from the injury already as players return to George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla., for limited workouts.

“[Judge] walks by the cage. He walks in and helps the guys pick up balls. He really wants to get going. But we just want to stay safe and when the doctors turn him loose, he’ll be ready to go. But he’s chomping at the bit to get out there and start working hard on his swing,” Thames said.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a bit more optimistic in his assessment of Judge’s recovery earlier this month.

“This time down has allowed that rib, that bone to hopefully continue to heal,” Boone told MLB Network Radio. “All signs are encouraging there. Hopefully, this time down allows that rib to heal properly and hopefully have him part of all this as well.”

Had the season started in March like it was supposed to, the Yankees would have been without Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, James Paxton, Aaron Hicks and Luis Severino.