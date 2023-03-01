Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington Commanders
Published

Commanders, Cardinals receive abysmal grades in NFLPA report card

It was the inaugural NFLPA report card

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A new survey from around 1,300 NFL players showed stunning revelations about two teams in the league.

The players voted that the Washington Commanders and Arizona Cardinals have the worst working conditions in the league.

The NFL Players Association released its first annual report card grading each team on eight criteria: treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, locker room and travel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Washington Commanders' logo on the field before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md.

The Washington Commanders' logo on the field before a game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at FedEx Field Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There were 20 F's or F-minuses given throughout the entire report card, and the Commanders and Cardinals combined for 45% of them.

The Cardinals led the way with five F's, receiving failing grades in treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, training room and locker room. Despite failing miserably in the nutrition, training room and weight room categories, though, they do rank near the top in strength staff (A-) and training staff (B+).

The Commanders' report card was eerily similar. The franchise failed in the same categories as Arizona other than nutrition, where they got a D+. They did, however, beat the Cardinals with an A+ strength staff.

The Arizona Cardinals' logo on a sign before a game between the Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals Sept. 20, 2020, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 

The Arizona Cardinals' logo on a sign before a game between the Washington Football Team and the Arizona Cardinals Sept. 20, 2020, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.  (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JALEN CARTER, POTENTIAL NO. 1 NFL DRAFT PICK, IMPLICATED IN FATAL CRASH INVOLVING GEORGIA FOOTBALL MEMBERS

The Minnesota Vikings received A's across the board, the Miami Dolphins got seven A's and one C+ and the Las Vegas Raiders got six A's and two B's.

The Cardinals recently fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, and the pending sale of the Commanders has come with plenty of controversy.

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the Redskins play the New England Patriots at FedEx Field Aug. 7, 2014, in Landover, Md. 

Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the Redskins play the New England Patriots at FedEx Field Aug. 7, 2014, in Landover, Md.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's recently been reported that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder took out a $55 million loan without telling other Commanders stakeholders and even charged fellow team owners "an advertising fee" of $4.5 million to put the team's logo on Snyder's own personal jet. He also reportedly charged the franchise $10 million to use the aircraft.