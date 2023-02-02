Xander Schauffele nearly sinks hole-in-one in blindfold challenge

Xander Schauffele put together quite a run in 2022 with three wins on the PGA Tour and was a part of the winning Presidents Cup team in the same year.

Schauffele, somehow, did something more impressive on Tuesday when he participated in the Hyland X Vision Challenge. He was asked to play a par-3 hole blindfolded.

On the first attempt, he played the hole without any coaching assistance, and on the second attempt he got guidance from his caddie and his father – who is also his swing coach.

The Olympic gold medalist posted a clip of the challenge on his social media accounts.

"When @Hyland heard I practiced blindfolded as a kid, they challenged me to give it another shot. Together, we proved you can take away my vision, but my team is my ace in the hole," he tweeted.

When he didn’t have the help, things didn’t go great for the 29-year-old. His first shot went onto the road and his third shot was in the bunker. He was still blindfolded as he made his way toward the bunker – this time he was able to have help from his teammates.

His fourth shot went over the green and landed in the next bunker. He got onto the green by his fifth swing. But as you can imagine, things didn’t go well. He wrapped up not making it into the cup.

Schauffele, with assistance this time, nearly holes out with the blindfold on in his next attempt at the challenge. He got to the green and then nailed the 6-foot putt.

The 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year proved just how difficult the sport can be at times – especially if you’re on your own.