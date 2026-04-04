WWE's Sol Ruca 'content' with being at NXT for as long as management needs her

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WWE NXT star Sol Ruca has captivated fans with her high-flying moves since she made her debut in the brand and her prowess in the ring has landed her opportunities on the main roster.

She’s been on SmackDown, teaming with her former partner Zaria, she’s competed at the Evolution premium live event and John Cena chose her to compete on Saturday Night’s Main Event in December to feature future stars of the main roster.

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Ruca may not be long for NXT if her streak of entertaining matches continues.

But she told Fox News Digital that she trusts management to promote her when they decide she’s ready.

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"I mean, yeah, absolutely," she said when asked whether she could be on the main roster by 2027. "I think all of us in NXT, we love NXT, but the goal is to get to the main roster. I am completely content being here as long as I need to."I would rather get called up when the time is right than not. Ideally, I would love to be on the main show in 2027 but I trust that they know what’s right and I trust they know when the time is ready."

Ruca has accomplished many feats for a pro wrestler who didn’t have a background in the sport.

She won the NXT Women’s North American Championship at last year’s Stand & Deliver and became a double champ when she won the WWE Women’s Speed Championship.

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The only singles title that has eluded her so far is the NXT Women’s Championship. But she could become a contender for that if she defeats Zaria at this year’s Stand & Deliver on Saturday night.