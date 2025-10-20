WWE World Heavyweight Championship vacated due to Seth Rollins injury, title match set between top stars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The World Heavyweight Championship was vacated on Monday after WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced that Seth Rollins suffered an injury in Australia.

Rollins came out on top in a champion vs. champion matchup for the Crown Jewel Championship against Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel premium live event. On the "Monday Night Raw" after the event, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed levied an attack on Rollins.

Paul Heyman suggested Rollins was dealing with a shoulder injury. Rollins’ timetable for his return was unclear, but multiple reports indicated that he could be back by the time WrestleMania 42 season rolls around next year. He was not on "Monday Night Raw" to give up the title. Breakker handed in the strap for him.

Pearce announced that a battle royal would take place later in the night. Pearce said Vision members Breakker and Reed would not be allowed to compete in the match. The winner would face CM Punk for the vacated championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Nov. 1. Punk won a triple-threat match over LA Knight and Jey Uso to earn a title shot last week.

Uso and Knight were among those in the battle royal and they fought to the bitter end.

As Knight was tangled up with Uso near the announcer-side ropes, Jey’s brother Jimmy came over to keep him in the match. Later, Jimmy Uso was tangled up with Knight and where Jimmy came over to help out his brother, Jey saw an opportunity.

Jey Uso eliminated his brother and Knight and then avoided getting eliminated himself by Dominik Mysterio. He shut the door on Mysterio’s hopes for a title shot and picked up the win, much to the chagrin of his twin brother.

It will be Punk and Uso squaring off for the vacated championship, but questions loom over the relationship of the Usos and whether The Vision will be lurking in the competitors’ rearview mirrors in the days to come before Saturday Night’s Main Event.