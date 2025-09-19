WWE touts success of Worlds Collide as Dominik Mysterio earned more championship gold

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Worlds Collide, the WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide co-produced livestreaming event, broke a record earlier this month for the largest concurrent live audience in the event’s history, WWE said in a release obtained by Fox News Digital on Friday.

The event saw Dominik Mysterio defeat El Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship, while El Hijo de Wagner Jr. defeated Dragon Lee, Ethan Page and JD McDonagh to retain the AAA Latin American Championship. Pagano and Psycho Clown retained their AAA World Tag Team Championship as well.

The audience peaked at 773,000 live concurrent viewers across the WWE, WWE Español, AAA YouTube and Facebook channels during the show on Sept. 12, according to the release. It took place at Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada.

More than 4.1 million viewers watched the broadcast in the first 24 hours, as another 127 million viewers were generated across social media, WWE said.

It’s the second co-produced Worlds Collide since WWE announced its acquisition of AAA in April ahead of WrestleMania 41. The first one took place ahead of Money in the Bank back in June. Since then, WWE stars have routinely been featured in AAA events.

Mysterio, the son of Rey Mysterio who is considered to be one of the greatest Luchadores in pro wrestling history, put the Intercontinental Championship up for grabs at Money in the Bank against AAA’s Octagón Jr., and retained it. He then set his sights on Vikingo.

Mysterio is now a double champion and has been on fire since initially winning the intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41.