WWE touts success of Worlds Collide as Dominik Mysterio earned more championship gold

Mysterio won the AAA Mega Championship

Ryan Gaydos
Worlds Collide, the WWE and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide co-produced livestreaming event, broke a record earlier this month for the largest concurrent live audience in the event’s history, WWE said in a release obtained by Fox News Digital on Friday.

The event saw Dominik Mysterio defeat El Hijo del Vikingo to win the AAA Mega Championship, while El Hijo de Wagner Jr. defeated Dragon Lee, Ethan Page and JD McDonagh to retain the AAA Latin American Championship. Pagano and Psycho Clown retained their AAA World Tag Team Championship as well.

Dominik Mysterio in the Royal Rumble

Dominik Mysterio during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 1, 2025. (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

The audience peaked at 773,000 live concurrent viewers across the WWE, WWE Español, AAA YouTube and Facebook channels during the show on Sept. 12, according to the release. It took place at Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada.

More than 4.1 million viewers watched the broadcast in the first 24 hours, as another 127 million viewers were generated across social media, WWE said.

Psycho Clown in June 2025

Psycho Clown, arms wide open and full of energy, confronts the crowd with his signature mask and mohawk, while Halloween Jr. follows behind among the audience on June 27, 2025. (Alvaro Diaz/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It’s the second co-produced Worlds Collide since WWE announced its acquisition of AAA in April ahead of WrestleMania 41. The first one took place ahead of Money in the Bank back in June. Since then, WWE stars have routinely been featured in AAA events. 

Mysterio, the son of Rey Mysterio who is considered to be one of the greatest Luchadores in pro wrestling history, put the Intercontinental Championship up for grabs at Money in the Bank against AAA’s Octagón Jr., and retained it. He then set his sights on Vikingo.

El Hijo del Vikingo in Worlds Collide

El Hijo del Vikingo in ring during Worlds Collide at The Kia Forum on June 7, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Matt Pendleton/WWE via Getty Images)

Mysterio is now a double champion and has been on fire since initially winning the intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

