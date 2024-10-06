Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE star Drew McIntyre reveals massive laceration on head after bloody Hell in a Cell match

McIntyre, CM Punk had bloody Bad Blood match

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Drew McIntyre vowed that his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk at WWE’s Bad Blood premium live event on Saturday would bring "justified violence" and the promise was kept.

McIntyre and Punk were both bloodied messes in the ring as the fight opened up the event. The two went tit for tat, opening each other up and causing a lot of bleeding in the ring. The "Scottish Warrior" opened up after receiving a toolbox to the head at the hands of Punk.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre face off during Bad Blood at State Farm Arena on October 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (WWE/Getty Images)

Throughout the match, the WWE referee would offer McIntyre and Punk a towel to wipe their faces. They were each thrown against the chain-linked cell and each competitor was slammed onto the steel steps. McIntyre even put Punk through a table at one point in the match.

Both McIntyre and Punk went through hell and back. It was Punk who picked up the victory, marking the likely end of a 10-month feud that started when Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last year.

WWE STAR DREW MCINTYRE SAYS IF COMPANY INTRODUCES MID-CARD WOMEN'S TITLE, IT'S 'ABSOLUTELY JUSTIFIED'

Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39

Drew McIntyre is shown during WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

On Sunday, McIntyre showed off his scars. A massive cut on the top of his head required several staples to be put together.

"I saw red," McIntyre wrote on X.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

It’s unclear where the journey will take the pro wrestlers next. The fallout from Bad Blood will be handled on "Monday Night Raw." There are two premium live events left on the year: Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 and Survivor Series on Nov. 30.

