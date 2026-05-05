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WWE

WWE star Chelsea Green reveals she underwent 'heart procedure' to address SVT

Green says she was awake for the last hour of the minimally invasive procedure after an episode during WrestleMania

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE star Chelsea Green revealed Monday she underwent a "heart procedure" as she shared photos of herself and husband Matt Cardona from her hospital bed.

Green said doctors caught her SVT. The Mayo Clinic says that SVT, or supraventricular tachycardia, is a "type of irregular heartbeat, also called an arrhythmia. It's a very fast or erratic heartbeat that affects the heart's upper chambers."

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Chelsea Green entering the wrestling ring at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Chelsea Green enters the ring during Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on July 28, 2025. (Rich Freeda/WWE)

The two-time WWE women’s United States champion said she had been dealing with the issue for 10 years.

"After 10 years, doctors finally caught my SVT and I was able to get a heart procedure done! 3 hours later and I’m on the mend," she wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday, she added on X: "My latest episode during WrestleMania pushed my resting heart rate to 228 for almost 15 minutes. Yesterday, Dr. Girgis spent 3 hours working on me… and I had to be awake for the last hour of the procedure!! "

Chelsea Green waving during SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Chelsea Green waves during SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Nov. 28, 2025. (Michael Owens/WWE)

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She said the procedure was minimally invasive and expected to be back to work soon.

Green has had her share of bad luck over the last few months. She suffered an ankle injury that has kept her sidelined for several months, keeping her off the WrestleMania 42 card.

In February, Green and Ethan Page dropped the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship to Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice.

Chelsea Green looking on during SmackDown at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Chelsea Green looks on during SmackDown at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., on Feb. 20, 2026. (Craig Ambrosio/WWE)

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Pro wrestling fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the ring.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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