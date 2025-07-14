Expand / Collapse search
WWE

WWE ref Vicky D’Errico captures attention of pro wrestling world at Evolution

D'Errico officiated the match between Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
WWE's Drew McIntyre talks Evolution 2 Video

WWE's Drew McIntyre talks Evolution 2

WWE star Drew McIntyre talks to Fox News Digital about the all-female premium live event, Evolution.

WWE referee Vicky D’Errico was introduced to the broader pro wrestling audience on Sunday night as she officiated the NXT Women’s Championship match between Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace at Evolution.

D’Errico was among the female officials to be showcased at the all-female premium live event. However, she’s become a fixture in the NXT ring as Jessika Carr and Daphne LaShaunn have made names for themselves on the WWE main roster.

Vicky D'Errico in action

Vicky D'Errico officiates as Jacy Jayne is seen in action against Jordynne Grace during WWE Evolution at State Farm Arena on July 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

D’Errico was quick to go viral across social media as soon as she appeared.

She made her debut at an NXT live event in November 2024 after initially participating in tryouts in Philadelphia, around the same time WrestleMania 40 was taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in the city.

Vicky D'Errico raises the hand of Tyra Mae Steele

Vicky D'Errico raises the arm of Tyra Mae Steele as she celebrates her win during NXT at the WWE Performance Center on June 3, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. (Andrea Kellaway/WWE via Getty Images)

The Rhode Island native is also a former professional boxer who fought in a few Rough N’ Rowdy events, which were hosted by Barstool Sports.

Now, she has the privilege of officiating some of the biggest matches in the brand’s history.

As for the Jayne-Grace matchup, Grace thought she had a partner in Blake Monroe to help her get the push she needed to finally capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

However, after Monroe knocked out all of Jayne’s cronies on the side of the ring, she blasted Grace with the belt. It gave Jayne the opening for the win.

Vicky D'Errico calls the match

Referee Vicky D'Errico looks on as Tatum Paxley and Thea Hail compete during NXT at the WWE Performance Center on May 13, 2025, in Orlando. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE via Getty Images)

All four athletes will be back on NXT on Tuesday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.