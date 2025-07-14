WWE ref Vicky D’Errico captures attention of pro wrestling world at Evolution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE referee Vicky D’Errico was introduced to the broader pro wrestling audience on Sunday night as she officiated the NXT Women’s Championship match between Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace at Evolution.

D’Errico was among the female officials to be showcased at the all-female premium live event. However, she’s become a fixture in the NXT ring as Jessika Carr and Daphne LaShaunn have made names for themselves on the WWE main roster.

D’Errico was quick to go viral across social media as soon as she appeared.

She made her debut at an NXT live event in November 2024 after initially participating in tryouts in Philadelphia, around the same time WrestleMania 40 was taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in the city.

The Rhode Island native is also a former professional boxer who fought in a few Rough N’ Rowdy events, which were hosted by Barstool Sports.

Now, she has the privilege of officiating some of the biggest matches in the brand’s history.

As for the Jayne-Grace matchup, Grace thought she had a partner in Blake Monroe to help her get the push she needed to finally capture the NXT Women’s Championship.

However, after Monroe knocked out all of Jayne’s cronies on the side of the ring, she blasted Grace with the belt. It gave Jayne the opening for the win.

All four athletes will be back on NXT on Tuesday night.