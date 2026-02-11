WWE legend reveals harrowing health battle: 'It’s been a fight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE legend Fred Ottman, known in the ring as Typhoon, opened up on Sunday about a health scare that caused him a lengthy hospital stay last month.

The former pro wrestler said he had been in the hospital for about 30 days and wanted to let his fans, family and loved ones know that he was doing OK, but wasn’t "out of the woods yet."

"Unfortunately, my gallbladder exploded inside of me and it released a bunch of poison into my body," Ottman said. "So, I’ve been on my back for 30 days. The doctors have been amazing – my surgeons and that stuff. I had a major infection along with some of the stuff I’ve been dealing with. As far as infection goes, if I would’ve waited one more day, the doctors told my wife that I probably wouldn’t be here with you or be able to talk to you guys. God bless.

"But I’m here, I lost a lot of muscle mass. I’ve lost a lot of different things. It’s been a brutal fight. I’ve been learning how to walk again. It’s been a fight, it’s been a fight."

Former pro wrestling stars like Demolition, Bryan Clark and others sent their condolences to Ottman on Instagram.

The 69-year-old began his pro wrestling career in 1985 and was known as Sigfried when he debuted for Championship Wrestling in Georgia. He performed in several territories before making his World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) debut as Tugboat in 1989.

He was reintroduced as Typhoon in 1991 and one half of the tag team known as The Natural Disasters with Earthquake. He had a stint in World Championship Wrestling as The Shockmaster in 1993 and 1994 before getting one more stint in the WWF.

Ottman wrestled elsewhere after his last WWF stint in 1994. He appeared in a 20-man battle royal at WrestleMania 17.

Last year, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Earthquake.