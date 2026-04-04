World Series-winning manager gets emotional after learning on live TV his team will retire his number

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The Chicago White Sox have not been doing much winning in recent years, but one of their better moments came on Friday afternoon.

During the team's home opener, CHSN broadcast live from Guaranteed Rate Field, with host Chuck Garfien joined by former manager Ozzie Guillen and White Sox legend Scott Podsednik.

Going into the bottom of the third, the broadcast team did a live hit, with Podsednik set to make an announcement at the desk that nobody knew was coming.

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"I don’t know what this is about," Podsednik said. "I have been asked to read what is in this envelope right here.

"The Chicago White Sox announce today that 2005 World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen will be honored on Saturday, August 8...."

Guillen could not help but crack a joke.

"Another bobblehead?" he asked.

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But Podsednik continued.

"...with a special ceremony retiring his number 13 uniform.

"The shortstop who played for 13 seasons with the White Sox will be the 13th player in franchise history to have his number retired, and first manager. Mr. Ozzie Guillen, your legacy will forever be etched."

The announcement was also heard on the stadium's public address system, and the South Side faithful began chanting their beloved manager's name as Podsednik and Guillen, wiping away tears, shared a hug.

"Oh my God, where's my wife?" Guillen asked.

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"Wow. I don’t know how to react, how to say thank you to the White Sox organization. Wow."

Guillen managed the White Sox to their first World Series victory in 88 years over the Houston Astros and has been an analyst for the team since 2019.

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