Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Chicago White Sox

World Series-winning manager gets emotional after learning on live TV his team will retire his number

Ozzie Guillen will be first manager honored by the team

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago White Sox have not been doing much winning in recent years, but one of their better moments came on Friday afternoon.

During the team's home opener, CHSN broadcast live from Guaranteed Rate Field, with host Chuck Garfien joined by former manager Ozzie Guillen and White Sox legend Scott Podsednik.

Going into the bottom of the third, the broadcast team did a live hit, with Podsednik set to make an announcement at the desk that nobody knew was coming.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ozzie Guillen standing on the field during a ceremony at U.S. Cellular Field

Chicago White Sox former manager Ozzie Guillen during ceremonies to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2005 World Series championship prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at U.S Cellular Field. Kansas City won 7-6 in 13 innings. (Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports)

"I don’t know what this is about," Podsednik said. "I have been asked to read what is in this envelope right here.

"The Chicago White Sox announce today that 2005 World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillen will be honored on Saturday, August 8...."

Guillen could not help but crack a joke.

"Another bobblehead?" he asked.

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen throwing ceremonial first pitch with family at Rate Field

Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen throws a ceremonial first pitch before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 10, 2025. (Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images)

WHITE SOX LEGEND SUES TEAM OVER ALLEGED UNAUTHORIZED USE OF LIKENESS ON NEW JERSEYS

But Podsednik continued.

"...with a special ceremony retiring his number 13 uniform.

"The shortstop who played for 13 seasons with the White Sox will be the 13th player in franchise history to have his number retired, and first manager. Mr. Ozzie Guillen, your legacy will forever be etched."

The announcement was also heard on the stadium's public address system, and the South Side faithful began chanting their beloved manager's name as Podsednik and Guillen, wiping away tears, shared a hug.

"Oh my God, where's my wife?" Guillen asked.

Former manager Ozzie Guillen standing on the field at Rate Field

Former manager Ozzie Guillen is honored with the 2005 World Series Chicago White Sox before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois, on July 12, 2025. (Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Wow. I don’t know how to react, how to say thank you to the White Sox organization. Wow."

Guillen managed the White Sox to their first World Series victory in 88 years over the Houston Astros and has been an analyst for the team since 2019.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue