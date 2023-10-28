World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks look to rebound after Rangers walk-off victory

The 2023 World Series continues tonight in Arlington, Texas.

Late innings heroics turned Game 1 of the series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers into an instant classic. Four-time All-Star Corey Seager crushed a game-tying home run off D-backs closer Paul Sewald in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

Adolis García stepped up to the plate in the 11th inning and hit a ball just over the right-field wall to cap the Rangers 6-5 comeback victory. Texas now needs just three more wins to secure the first World Series title in franchise history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arizona now faces an uphill climb if they want to earn the second championship in franchise history — and history is not on their side. Teams that come out on top in the World Series opener have gone on to win the title 64% of the time.

2023 WORLD SERIES: EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE FALL CLASSIC BETWEEN THE RANGERS AND DIAMONDBACKS

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

The following represents the Diamondbacks expected batter order:

Ketel Marte, 2B

Corbin Carroll, CF

Gabriel Moreno, C

Christian Walker, 1B

Tommy Pham, RF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Evan Longoria, DH

Emmanuel Rivera, 3B

Geraldo Perdomo, SS

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will likely deploy his normal lineup for Game 2:

Marcus Semien, 2B

Corey Seager, SS

Evan Carter, LF

Adolis García, RF

Mitch Garver, DH

Jonah Heim, C

Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

Josh Jung, 3B

Leody Taveras, CF

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Right-hander Merrill Kelly is set to take the mound for the D-backs. The 35-year-old pitcher is 2-1 this postseason with a 2.65 ERA over three starts. He gave up three home runs in the second game of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kelly has likely become accustomed to handling playoff road atmospheres, as all three of his 2023 postseason starts have come on the road. He delivered perhaps his strongest pitching performance when he struck out eight batters over five innings in a pivotal Game 6 of the NLCS in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park.

Meanwhile, left-hander Jordan Montgomery has been named the starter for the Rangers. Texas acquired Montgomery in a trade during the regular season. He posted a 2.79 ERA over his 11 starts in the regular season with the Rangers. He has gotten the ball first every time Texas has had a Game 1 or 2 on its postseason schedule this year.

Montgomery came on in relief during the Rangers series clincher over the 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

HOW TO WATCH?

First pitch of the Fall Classic is set for 8:03 p.m. ET. The game is airing on FOX. In the US, fans can also go to MLB.TV and watch the game after authenticating with a participating Pay TV provider.