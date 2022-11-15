World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Poland

Poland’s best chance to shock the world lies at the feet of Robert Lewandowski.

It could be the 34-year-old striker’s final chance to win a World Cup – even if the odds are long. The current Barcelona star and former Bayern Munich great won the Ballon d’Or Striker of the Year in 2021 and 2022. He is also Poland’s all-time scorer.

Poland has not made it out of the group stage since the 1986 World Cup, and their best finishes came in 1982 and 1974 when they finished third.

Who is on Poland’s World Cup roster?

GK Wojciech Szczesny

GK Bartlomiej Dragowski

GK Lukasz Skorupski

MF Krystian Bielik

MF Przemyslaw Frankowski

MF Kamil Grosicki

MF Grzegorz Krychowiak

MF Jakub Kaminski

MF Michal Skoras

MF Damian Szymanski

MF Sebastian Szymanski

MF Piotr Zielinski

MF Szymon Zurkowski

D Jan Bednarek

D Kamil Glik

D Robert Gumny

D Artur Jedrzejczyk

D Jakub Kiwior

D Mateusz Wieteska

D Bartosz Bereszynski

D Matthew Cash

D Nicola Zalewski

F Robert Lewandowski

F Arkadiusz Milik

F Krzysztof Piatek

F Karol Swiderski

Who does Poland play in the World Cup?

Poland is in Group C in the World Cup. They will play Mexico on Nov. 22, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 26 and Argentina on Nov. 30.