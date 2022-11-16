Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The World Cup
Published

World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Canada

Canada is in Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Morocco

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Canada has very minimal World Cup experience but finds itself in the midst of this year’s tournament.

The Canadians have only made it to a World Cup in 1986, prior to Qatar’s tournament that starts next week. In that year, Canada lost all three matches and failed to score a goal. Even with the tough matchups, the team will hope to put at least one in the back of the net.

Canada scored 54 goals in 20 matches during World Cup qualifiers and finished in the semifinals in the Gold Cup in 2021.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alphonso Davies of Canada celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Canada v. Curacao CONCACAF Nations League Group C match at BC Place on June 9, 2022, in Vancouver, Canada. 

Alphonso Davies of Canada celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Canada v. Curacao CONCACAF Nations League Group C match at BC Place on June 9, 2022, in Vancouver, Canada.  (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

FOX Sports has the U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup.

Who is on Canada’s World Cup roster?

  • GK James Pantemis
  • GK Milan Borjan
  • GK Dayne St. Clair
  • MF Liam Fraser
  • MF Ismael Kone
  • MF Mark-Anthony Kaye
  • MF David Wotherspoon
  • MF Jonathan Osorio
  • MF Atiba Hutchinson
  • MF Stephen Eustaquio
  • MF Stephen Piette
  • D Samuel Adekugbe
  • D Joel Waterman
  • D Alistair Johnston
  • D Richie Laryea
  • D Kamal Miller
  • D Steven Vitoria
  • D Derek Cornelius
  • F Tajon Buchanan
  • F Liam Millar
  • F Lucas Cavallini
  • F Ike Ugbo
  • F Junior Hoilett
  • F Jonathan David
  • F Cyle Larin
  • F Alphonso Davies

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whom does Canada play in the World Cup?

Canada is in Group F in the World Cup. The team will play Belgium on Nov. 23, Croatia on Nov. 27 and Morocco on Dec. 1.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.