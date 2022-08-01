Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Women's group slams Deshaun Watson ruling as 'unacceptable, insulting and dangerous'

The NFL could still appeal the ruling

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The six-game suspension given to Deshaun Watson on Monday was ripped by the National Organization for Women (NOW) hours after the ruling was announced.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson made her decision and levied the suspension on the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The NFL has three days to appeal the ruling. Watson faced two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. He settled 23 of them. He also avoided criminal charges by two grand juries in Texas.

NOW called the ruling "unacceptable, insulting and dangerous — but not surprising."

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on July 27, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

"The NFL and the multi-billion-dollar sports industry have a vested interest in enabling sexual misconduct, assault, and violence," the women’s group said in a press release. "They even wrote it into Deshaun Watson’s $230 million contract! 

"The Browns knew that their star recruit would be suspended for at least part of this year’s season because of his record of sex offenses, and so they restructured his contract to make the majority of his $46 million first-year payout a ‘signing bonus,’ not tied to him playing actual games."

The organization called on the NFL to "change its business model" moving forward.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

"Deshaun Watson must not be allowed to profit from his horrific behavior, and the NFL must change its business model that allows, enables, and hides sexual misconduct into one that respects women and holds abusers accountable," the group said.

"Shame on the Cleveland Browns for rewarding Deshaun Watson and shame on the NFL for perpetuating a system where money talks, and women aren’t heard."

Should the NFL decide to appeal, Watson could return in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

The game would be set for Oct. 23 in Baltimore. It’s the same month as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.