Woman rips ESPN after broadcast shows her eating ice cream with friend, leading to 'sexualized' remarks

A woman who attended the men’s College World Series Monday night took issue with the ESPN broadcast after it showed her and her friend eating ice cream and others made references to the viral video of the woman now known as the "Hawk Tuah" girl.

It was in the third inning of Game 3 between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies when the cameras caught a woman who goes by Annie J on TikTok and her friend struggling to finish their melting ice cream.

"You gotta get it before it melts and it’s liquid," ESPN’s Karl Ravech said, with his co-commentator adding, "A night like tonight you’re working fast."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Annie said she woke up to comments from TikTok users comparing her to the "Hawk Tuah" girl, Hailey Welch, who went viral earlier this month for comments she made in a video shot in Nashville.

Annie called the comments repulsive and ripped ESPN for allowing it to happen.

"It was a 20-second segment of just us eating ice cream or licking our ice cream – 20 seconds, dedicated. With commentary! To just us eating our ice cream," Annie said in the video. "And, lo and behold, the creeps on TikTok got a hold of it because we woke up getting compared to the Hawk Tuah girl, which, no shade to her. Girl, do whatever.

"When I tell you the comments section of that video is absolutely repulsing to know that there are people who have families in their profiles and their profile photos smiling away with the kids that they’re raising – feel bad for them and their dad. … It is so beyond evidence that women are not welcome in the sports world."

EX-TEXAS A&M BASEBALL COACH APOLOGIZES TO REPORTER FOR TENSE INTERACTION AFTER ACCEPTING NEW JOB

Annie said she made sure not to get caught by cameras trying to eat a hot dog because she was worried about possible comments from doing that.

"What’s funnier than a woman eating an ice cream cone or eating a hot dog or something that can be overly sexualized," she said. "But ESPN can keep it vague enough, and the ambiguity is what protects them — when they just open the door for f---ing creeps to come in and do whatever they want with it.

"So, maybe we just do better, and we don’t knowingly take videos of women in the crowds at sports games doing this s---. As if I was doing something wrong by trying to avoid heat exhaustion."

To finish off her video, Annie sent a middle finger to ESPN.

"So, to ESPN, stop contributing to the issue and stop making sports a place where women don’t feel safe and welcome. We can’t eat in peace. We can’t wear clothes in peace. We literally can’t do anything without it being sexualized and absolutely turned into something way out of context. It’s not the problem of being shown on TV. We were there the whole game. You could’ve shown us at any point watching the game. Pan to us when we’re fanning ourselves because that’s how hot it was down there."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN declined to comment for this story.