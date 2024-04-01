Woman who filed sexual abuse lawsuit against Vince McMahon allegedly wrote love letter to him: 'My everything'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A woman claiming former WWE CEO Vince McMahon sexually abused her for years reportedly wrote a love letter claiming he was her "best friend" and "my everything," according to The New York Post.

However, Janel Grant, whose lawsuit came just one day before McMahon stepped down as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, said she was coerced to do it.

The letter from Grant was in email form on Dec. 24, 2021, and the 43-year-old was spilling her feelings for McMahon in it.

"After almost 3 years together, it’ [sic] like my life isn’t even real to me unless you’re there and in it and I’m sharing it all with you," Grant, who also allegedly referred to McMahon as her "best friend, my love and my everything" in the letter, wrote.

The letter, which is 2,200 words, was reportedly taken from Grant’s laptop as part of an investigation on behalf of the WWE’s board. It’s expected to be used in court filings as the case proceeds, a source told The Post.

This letter is vastly different to what Grant claims in her lawsuit against McMahon. However, her attorney, Ann Callis, told The Post that McMahon told her to write the email sent to him.

"Frankly it’s pretty disgusting that Vince’s weeks-late attempt to defend his horrendous behavior — behavior he claims to this day never happened — is to try to showcase letters that Vince himself coerced her to write," Callis told the outlet.

"His psychological torture of her continues — as is typical of abusive predators who respond to women speaking out with increased threats. While Janel isn’t a stranger to his intimidation tactics, this is a new low even for him."

Meanwhile, McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Taub Rosenberg, said to The Post that "no one coerced Ms. Grant to write that letter. She wrote it of her own accord."

Taub also pointed out that the lengthy email was the 24th draft, which is seen in the first sentence.

"Here we go again… draft 24… which is even harder to begin after we spilled our hearts to each other a few nights ago," the alleged letter from Grant reads. "In some ways, I wonder what’s left to say after a beautiful evening like that. And then I realize, there’s so much more to say to my best friend, my love and my everything.

"I love you straightforwardly, without complexity or pride. I love you because I know no other way than this. But we are so close that when your hand on my leg is my hand. Your arms wrapped around me are my arms. And when you close your eyes at night, I fall asleep on you."

There is also an alleged text exchange The Post obtained, which showed a conversation between McMahon and Grant three days prior to the alleged letter being sent on Christmas Eve. Grant had gotten surgery on her left index finger, and McMahon allegedly responded, "Damn it. Sorry Baby," with two heart emojis.

"How will I write your letter?" Grant responded in the first of four follow-up texts. "I can type & read it. Or try to write in a couple days. I’m so sorry if I mess this up. I want u to have a nice letter."

The text exchange was not included in Grant’s lawsuit, a spokesperson for her told The Post.

The spokesperson also said that Grant added pop culture material to previous love letters that McMahon requested her to write as to pad them with more copy. An example was a GQ interview, published two months before Grant’s letter, with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

In that interview piece from the outlet, it reads, "The carnal component is clearly off the charts, but they can also be sweet and funny." The same language was found in Grant’s letter.

Grant, a former WWE employee who worked in Stanford, Connecticut. From June 2019 to March 2022, filed her lawsuit in Connecticut federal court, where she made serious accusations against McMahon, including him defecating on her head during a May 2020 threesome.

Grant also claims McMahon would traffic her to other WWE executives and wrestlers, while causing injuries with "forceful use of sex toys."

McMahon denied the claims from Grant, saying their relationship was a consensual one.

"Ms. Grant’s claims are false, defamatory and entirely without merit," Taub said, via The Post.

McMahon is also under federal investigation by New York prosecutors over sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations.

Former top executive John Laurinaitis is a co-defendant in the lawsuit as well.

