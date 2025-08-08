Expand / Collapse search
WNBA suggests it's pursuing criminal charges against fans who throw adult toys onto court during games

The league released a statement after the fourth incident of an object being thrown onto a court

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The WNBA released a statement Friday addressing the recent wave of fans hurling sex toys onto courts during games. 

The statement indicated the league is working with federal law enforcement to pursue criminal prosecution against the culprits involved in the incidents. 

"The safety of everyone in our arenas remains a top priority. We are working closely with local and federal law enforcement to pursue all appropriate actions — including arrest and prosecution with felony charges where applicable — against anyone engaged in this conduct or otherwise involved in sponsoring this reckless and unacceptable behavior," the statement said. 

WNBA logo at Sparks arena

The WNBA logo on the court at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles July 9, 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

The fourth incident of a sex toy being thrown onto a WNBA court happened during Thursday night's game between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream. 

That incident happened after at least two arrests were made in a series of disruptions. 

COACH FUMES AFTER ANOTHER SEX TOY IS THROWN ON WNBA COURT IN GAME AGAINST FEVER: ‘IT’S STUPID’

Sex toys have been thrown during at least six WNBA games over the last week and a half. The first happened during a game in Atlanta July 29. It happened in Chicago Aug. 1 and again on Thursday. In Los Angeles on Tuesday, a sex toy nearly hit Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Sex toys were also reportedly thrown at games in New York and Phoenix Tuesday but did not appear to reach the court. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged after the incident in Phoenix. 

He reportedly told police that he pulled the prank because it had been trending on social media. He was arrested on suspicion of assault, disorderly conduct and publicly displaying explicit sexual material. There is also an ongoing investigation into the incident in New York, the Liberty confirmed to The Associated Press. 

WNBA logo on court

A basketball sits near the WNBA logo during a timeout of a game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty at Feld Entertainment Center Aug. 29, 2020, in Palmetto, Fla. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

A man in Georgia was also arrested after the first incident in Atlanta and was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, public indecency and indecent exposure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.