Indiana Fever

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo calls Caitlin Clark ‘best passer in the league’

Lobo has seen enough in the 1st half of Clark's rookie season to give her the title

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Has Caitlin Clark proved she belonged in the Olympics? | The Herd Video

Has Caitlin Clark proved she belonged in the Olympics? | The Herd

Caitlin Clark lead the Team WNBA to a victory over Team USA with 10 assists. Colin Cowherd says that Women’s Basketball is not ready for Clark, and that she should have been on the Women's Olympic roster.

Rebecca Lobo, a Hall of Famer and current basketball analyst, has seen just half a season of Caitlin Clark in the league to believe she is already at the top of one of the game’s key fundamentals. 

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Lobo believes the Indiana Fever’s No. 1 overall pick is the "best passer in the league."

"She’s incredible," Lobo added. 

Rebecca Lobo at Liberty-Sun

Rebecca Lobo looks on while attending a WNBA preseason game between the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun on May 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Clark’s parking-lot-distance three-pointers get all the buzz, she has been showcasing some fantastic court vision since her days at Iowa, where teammates and coaches raved about getting others involved on the floor, which ultimately led to success. 

Heading into the All-Star/Olympic break for the WNBA, Clark is averaging 8.2 assists per night, which leads the league. Head coach Christie Sides believes the team has gotten used to how Clark wants to move the ball when it is in her hands on offense. 

However, Lobo was also asked about Clark’s turnovers, which are pretty high at 5.6 per game. 

"Her turnovers are always going to be a little bit high because of the chances she takes, especially with get-ahead passes," Lobo responded. 

"She’s looking to thread the needle. Oftentimes, it makes it there, and sometimes it doesn’t."

Clark just set the WNBA record for assists in a single game last week, dishing out 19 despite the Fever’s loss to the Dallas Wings. With that being the final game before the break, Clark had double-digit assists in seven of her last nine. 

Then, she shined in the WNBA All-Star Game, and the top vote-getter had a game-high 10 assists, which fell just one shy of legend Sue Bird for the All-Star Game record. 

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who has been pegged as Clark’s rival, loved being her teammate during the All-Star Game. 

Caitlin Clark pass

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, passes the ball against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 7, 2024 in Washington, D.C. ( G Fiume/Getty Images)

"It’s so cool," Reese said during an ABC interview. "I know when she gets the ball, I’m running to look for the ball because I know she’s gonna throw it."

Being just a rookie, Lobo knows the turnovers will be curbed and other parts of Clark’s game will only improve as she gets more comfortable in the WNBA. Her shot from beyond the arc is something Lobo specifically brought up. 

"And what’s remarkable, too, is that she still hasn’t found her 3-point shot at the rate that she will, but has adjusted," Lobo explained. 

Clark has struggled at 32.7% from three while attempting 8.3 per game, but she is shooting 40.5% from the field as a whole and drops 19.6 points per game. 

"She’s taking less of the logo bombs, she’s driving more and finishing," Lobo added. 

Caitlin Clark passes ball

Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Indiana Fever, passes the ball during the game against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 6, 2024 in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

It may not be as flashy as her jaw-dropping buckets in college, but Clark is still having moments that leave her peers in awe, especially when passing the rock. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.