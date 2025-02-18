WNBA icon Lisa Leslie offers candid advice to Angel Reese ahead of Sky star's second season

Lisa Leslie, a three-time WNBA MVP, directed some blunt advice at Angel Reese during a recent sitdown with the Chicago Sky forward.

Leslie joined Reese for the latest edition of the "Unapologetically Angel" podcast. At one point during the conversation, the WNBA legend answered a question about which part of the 2024 All-Star's game she could improve heading into season two.

"The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your layups, period. We're going to fix that. That's fixable for you," Leslie responded.

The two-time WNBA champion then pointed out some of Reese's strengths when she is on the hardwood.

"I think your shot from the outside is improving. I love that your ball handling is good, your defense is improving. I love the fact that you were like putting so much pressure on them defensively. And just the idea that you want to get better. I love that."

Leslie continued to praise Reese's willingness to put in the work, which she believes will ultimately allow the Sky star to reach her full potential.

"Hearing you, and like… yes ‘I want to learn. I want to work hard. I want to be better,’ my heart melted." Leslie added. "The fact that you already have that attitude, you're going to get better. And I can help you get better. I'm positive."

Reese delivered a memorable rookie WNBA season, as she broke numerous league records. The former LSU standout finished 15 consecutive games with a double-double, marking the longest streak of games that a player accomplished the feat in league history.

Reese's scoring efficiency in the paint did come under some scrutiny, with the Sky forward making 42.2% of her layup attempts last season.

Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2024. Her overall field goal percentage stood at 39.1% last season.

The Sky finished the 2024 campaign with a 13-27 record and failed to qualify for the WNBA postseason. The franchise parted ways with Teresa Weatherspoon, and later named Tyler Marsh as the team's next head coach.

In a clip posted to her podcast's Instagram, Reese said Weatherspoon's dismissal left her "heartbroken."

