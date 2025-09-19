Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Hurricanes

Witness in Miami football player's murder case found alive after authorities presumed him dead

Rashaun Jones, Bryan Pata's former teammate, was arrested in the 2006 murder

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A witness who had picked a Miami football player's alleged murderer out of a lineup multiple times was presumed dead.

However, last month, reporters from ESPN found Paul Conner, 81, alive at his home in Louisville.

Conner lived at the same apartment complex as Bryan Pata, a Miami football standout who was killed Nov. 7, 2006. He testified that he saw a man "jogging" after he heard a loud "pop" in the complex.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Miami players pray for Pata

Rashaun Jones (38) is accused of killing Bryan Pata. (Doug Benc/Getty Images)

That man was Rashaun Jones, who has been in custody for four years awaiting trial for Pata's murder.

Prosecutors told a Florida judge as recently as July that Conner was dead, relying on a public database that "seemed to indicate" Conner was not alive.

"Is there an impact of that on the case? I would have to say yes, potentially," a spokesperson, Ed Griffith, told ESPN.

Miami around Bryan Pata banner

Jones has been awaiting trial for nearly four years. It finally begins on Oct. 6. (Doug Benc/Getty Images)

LSU WIDE RECEIVER DISCUSSES CHEMISTRY WITH GARRETT NUSSMEIER, TEAM'S MINDSET AMID NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HOPES

However, Conner told ESPN he did not recall the incident nor his prior statements and asked, "How long ago was this court case?"

Members of that year's Hurricanes have said Pata and Jones did not get along, and Jones owned a gun that was similar to the weapon believed to have been used to kill Pata, who was projected to be selected in the following year's NFL Draft.

Bryan Pata

Bryan Pata was shot and killed outside his apartment in Florida Nov. 7, 2006, after football training. (Bob Leverone/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones's trial has been constantly delayed, but it is finally beginning on Oct. 6. He has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue