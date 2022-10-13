Wisconsin football player dismissed after hitting teammate during practice: report

There appears to be more to the story behind offensive lineman Logan Brown leaving the Wisconsin Badgers to enter to the transfer portal.

With Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, players with the program had 30 days to enter the portal, as per NCAA rules following a coaching change. So Brown’s announcement on Twitter that he’s entering the portal wasn’t a surprise.

However, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Brown struck a teammate at practice the day before his announcement, and after deliberating what to do, interim head coach Jim Leonhard thought it best for Brown to move on.

"The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard said. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program."

Brown posted a picture of himself blocking to his Twitter account, thanking the Badgers program.

"To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the opportunity for the last 4 years," the redshirt junior wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere."

The move to let Brown go from the program is Leonhard’s first big one since Chryst was fired and he took over for Wisconsin. Leonard has already gotten off to a good start, beating up on Northwestern this past week, 42-7, following a 2-3 start by Chryst previously.

The Badgers were beaten bad in Big Ten play with Chryst in charge, with blowout losses to Illinois and Ohio State.