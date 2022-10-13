Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin Badgers
Published

Wisconsin football player dismissed after hitting teammate during practice: report

Brown announced he was entering the transfer portal on Wednesday

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson
There appears to be more to the story behind offensive lineman Logan Brown leaving the Wisconsin Badgers to enter to the transfer portal. 

With Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, players with the program had 30 days to enter the portal, as per NCAA rules following a coaching change. So Brown’s announcement on Twitter that he’s entering the portal wasn’t a surprise. 

However, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Brown struck a teammate at practice the day before his announcement, and after deliberating what to do, interim head coach Jim Leonhard thought it best for Brown to move on. 

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Michael Furtney (74), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Kayden Lyles (54), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cormac Sampson (62), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown (50) and the rest of the Wisconsin Badger offense huddle up durning a college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 11th, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Michael Furtney (74), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Kayden Lyles (54), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Cormac Sampson (62), Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown (50) and the rest of the Wisconsin Badger offense huddle up durning a college football game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 11th, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard said. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program."

WISCONSIN FIRES HEAD COACH PAUL CHRYST AFTER 2-3 START TO SEASON

Brown posted a picture of himself blocking to his Twitter account, thanking the Badgers program. 

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown (50) lifts up Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) in celebration of a touchdown run durning a college football game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 17th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown (50) lifts up Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) in celebration of a touchdown run durning a college football game between the New Mexico State Aggies and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 17th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"To Wisconsin Football, thank you for the opportunity for the last 4 years," the redshirt junior wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal and will be continuing my academic and football career elsewhere."

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN LAUNCHES FREE TUITION PROGRAM FOR REGIONAL CAMPUSES

The move to let Brown go from the program is Leonhard’s first big one since Chryst was fired and he took over for Wisconsin. Leonard has already gotten off to a good start, beating up on Northwestern this past week, 42-7, following a 2-3 start by Chryst previously. 

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown (50) walks off the field at the conclusion of the Big Ten conference college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown (50) walks off the field at the conclusion of the Big Ten conference college football game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 9, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Badgers were beaten bad in Big Ten play with Chryst in charge, with blowout losses to Illinois and Ohio State

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.