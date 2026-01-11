Expand / Collapse search
NHL

Wild brawl erupts during youth hockey showcase at minor league game

It's not the first time a fight had occurred during a 'Mites on Ice' event

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
One of the wildest fights of the hockey season may have occurred during the intermission of an American Hockey League game between the Hershey Bears and the Cleveland Monsters.

The Bears’ "Mites on Ice" segment features youth hockey players competing against each other during intermission. However, competitive play turned into an all-out brawl involving players from the Central Penn Panthers Youth Ice Hockey Club.

An AHL logo on a jersey

A closeup of an American Hockey League logo during the game between the Hershey Bears and the Rockford IceHogs at the Giant Center on Jan. 4, 2026 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The club said Sunday it was investigating the events that occurred leading up to the brawl.

"We have been made aware of an incident that occurred last night during the ‘Mites on Ice’ event between periods of the Hershey Bears game," the organization said. "The safety, well-being, and positive experience of all participants—especially our young players—are of the utmost importance.

Hershey Bears players celebrate

The Hershey Bears celebrate a goal by Louie Belpedio #7 which triggered the tossing of stuffed animals at the Giant Center on Jan. 4, 2026 in Hershey, Pennsylvania (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"We are currently conducting an internal review to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. This review will include gathering information from all relevant parties and assessing the situation thoroughly and responsibly."

The club said it didn’t want to draw conclusions until the investigation was complete.

"At this time, we believe it is important to allow this process to take place before drawing conclusions. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families, partners, and community as we work through this matter."

It’s not the first time this season the Bears have had a "Mites on Ice" fight.

Hershey Bears hoist the Calder Cup

The Hersey Bears hoist the Calder Cup on June 24, 2024. (Travis Boyd/Special to the Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Another brawl took place on Dec. 20 between youth hockey players. It didn’t appear anyone was injured.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

