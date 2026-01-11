Wild brawl erupts during youth hockey showcase at minor league game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the wildest fights of the hockey season may have occurred during the intermission of an American Hockey League game between the Hershey Bears and the Cleveland Monsters.

The Bears’ "Mites on Ice" segment features youth hockey players competing against each other during intermission. However, competitive play turned into an all-out brawl involving players from the Central Penn Panthers Youth Ice Hockey Club.

The club said Sunday it was investigating the events that occurred leading up to the brawl.

"We have been made aware of an incident that occurred last night during the ‘Mites on Ice’ event between periods of the Hershey Bears game," the organization said. "The safety, well-being, and positive experience of all participants—especially our young players—are of the utmost importance.

"We are currently conducting an internal review to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. This review will include gathering information from all relevant parties and assessing the situation thoroughly and responsibly."

The club said it didn’t want to draw conclusions until the investigation was complete.

"At this time, we believe it is important to allow this process to take place before drawing conclusions. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families, partners, and community as we work through this matter."

It’s not the first time this season the Bears have had a "Mites on Ice" fight.

Another brawl took place on Dec. 20 between youth hockey players. It didn’t appear anyone was injured.