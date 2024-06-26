Wife of Raiders' coach Antonio Pierce files for bankruptcy to protect marital assets: reports

The wife of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce filed for bankruptcy earlier this month after it was discovered that the former NFL player was responsible for debts amounting to more than $28 million, according to multiple reports.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday that Jocelyn Pierce filed the petition in Arizona, where she is a resident, on June 12 in order to "protect her assets and those of the marital community" after a series of failed investments in car dealerships in the early 2010s resulted in creditors seeking to collect judgment from the couple.

"In the 2010s, Mr. Pierce was convinced to invest in car dealerships," court documents obtained by the outlet stated.

"Despite his role as a mere passive investor with no oversight or management of the businesses’ affairs, Mr. Pierce was asked to sign various documents. Although the Debtor has no direct knowledge of the events, personal guarantees were later produced bearing Mr. Pierce’s name. When several of the businesses defaulted on their loans, the lenders obtained judgments against the businesses and Mr. Pierce as a guarantor."

Documents reviewed by The Athletic went on to state that the two lenders, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation and Hyundai Capital America, each hold a judgment against Pierce for $23 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

They reportedly attempted to seize Pierce’s wages with the Raiders to satisfy that debt, prompting Jocelyn to file for bankruptcy.

She was granted an extension until July 12 to provide additional paperwork after claiming that she did not sign any guarantees on the loan and was forced to quickly file the claim after the lenders attempted to collect it.

Pierce, 45, joined the Raiders in 2022 as the linebackers coach. The following year, he was named interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired. He was officially named head coach in January.