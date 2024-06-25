Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Ex-Raiders star Chandler Jones avoids jail time in domestic violence case: reports

Jones pleaded no contest and received a suspended 90-day sentence

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has seemingly avoided jail time after he was arrested on two occasions last fall in connection with charges related to domestic violence, according to multiple reports. 

Jones, who was released by the Raiders in September after he was arrested in Las Vegas for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, pleaded no contest last week to a domestic violence charge, ESPN reported, citing court documents. 

Chandler Jones warms up

Defensive end Chandler Jones of the Raiders talks to fans before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

He was given a suspended 90-day sentence, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he follows certain conditions, including having no contact with his victim, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. 

The 34-year-old NFL player was arrested on Sept. 28 on two charges of violating a domestic violence protective order. Less than a month later, he was arrested again for violating the protective order. 

According to ESPN, one of the misdemeanor charges he was facing was later dismissed. If he follows the conditions for six months as a part of his sentence on June 17, the second charge will also be dismissed. 

Chandler Jones rushes the quarterback

Chandler Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes the Los Angeles Rams quarterback at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON EX-RAIDERS STAR CHANDLER JONES' ARREST FOR POSSIBLE PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATIONS: REPORT

Jones, a Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler, was released by the Raiders last year at the start of his second season with the team. He previously signed a three-year, $51 million contract with them. 

In his first season in Las Vegas, he finished second on the team with both 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games.

Chandler Jones walks off the field

Defensive end Chandler Jones of the Raiders walks off the field after the Los Angeles Chargers game at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Prior to his arrest, Jones’ social media activity raised concerns about his mental health. In one since-deleted post on social media, he said he was taken to a hospital "against my will."

Jones last played in an NFL game in 2022. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

