Wieters, Rasmus accept qualifying offers; Davis, Kennedy don't

The deadline for those free agents who were offered a qualifying offer by their former teams is approaching (5 p.m. ET on Friday).

The Astros' Colby Rasmus became the first player ever to accept a qualifying offer Friday, and the Orioles' Matt Wieters also has also accepted.

According to FOX Sports Insider Ken Rosenthal, right-hander Ian Kennedy has declined his qualifying offer from the Padres. And MLB.com reports first baseman Chris Davis and left-hander Wei-Yin Chen have rejected their qualifying offers from the Orioles.

A player who accepts a qualifying offer is considered signed for a $15.8 million salary for the 2016 season, while a player who declines the offer remains a free agent. If those declining players sign elsewhere, their former teams receive draft-pick compensation.

This year, a record 20 free agents received qualifying offers.