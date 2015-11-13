Expand / Collapse search
Wieters, Rasmus accept qualifying offers; Davis, Kennedy don't

By | FoxSports
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Chris Davis flies out to right field during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, April 7, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Davis was hitless in his first game since he was reinstated from the restricted list earlier Tuesday. Davis was suspended 25 games by MLB on Sept. 12 for testing positive for an amphetamine. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

The deadline for those free agents who were offered a qualifying offer by their former teams is approaching (5 p.m. ET on Friday).

The Astros' Colby Rasmus became the first player ever to accept a qualifying offer Friday, and the Orioles' Matt Wieters also has also accepted.

According to FOX Sports Insider Ken Rosenthal, right-hander Ian Kennedy has declined his qualifying offer from the Padres. And MLB.com reports first baseman Chris Davis and left-hander Wei-Yin Chen have rejected their qualifying offers from the Orioles.

A player who accepts a qualifying offer is considered signed for a $15.8 million salary for the 2016 season, while a player who declines the offer remains a free agent. If those declining players sign elsewhere, their former teams receive draft-pick compensation.

This year, a record 20 free agents received qualifying offers.