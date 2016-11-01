Wideout Harvin coming out of retirement to sign with Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Receiver Percy Harvin has come out of retirement to sign with the Buffalo Bills, his agent Greg Barnett says.

Harvin retired in April after spending last season in Buffalo, citing numerous injuries. He had 19 catches for 218 yards and a touchdown in five games with the Bills before being sidelined by lingering hip and knee injuries.

Harvin fills an immediate need on a team with a banged-up group of receivers. Buffalo played New England on Sunday without three of its top four receivers, then lost backup Brandon Tate to a possible concussion. Sammy Watkins is on injured reserve with a left foot injury, but is eligible to return later this month.

Harvin must still pass a physical.

Before he retired, the Bills were Harvin's third team in two years after he was traded by the Seattle Seahawks to the New York Jets during the 2014 season.

---

