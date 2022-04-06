Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Texans
Published

Whitney Mercilus, former NFL Texans, Packers star, is retiring

Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring from the NFL, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks.

Mercilus, 31, announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. 

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus stands for the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

"This decision was not an easy one, but I am excited and ready to walk into this new season of life," Mercilus said in his Instagram post. "God has given me the opportunity to play this sport professionally for 10 years, and He has given me this path to continue to walk within His purposes. I am grateful that I can walk away from football with absolutely zero regrets, a boatload of memories, lessons, lifelong friends, and a heart filled with gratitude."

BROWNS TALK TRADE WITH TEXANS AGAIN, THIS TIME WITH BRANDIN COOKS AS TARGET

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. He had 7 ½ sacks in 2016 and earned second-team honors in the All-Pro balloting that season.

He played six games with the Texans last season before they released him. Mercilus signed with the Packers shortly afterward and played four games before going on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.

Houston Texans outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mercilus missed the rest of the regular season but returned to play in the Packers’ NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.