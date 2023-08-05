Expand / Collapse search
Published

White Sox's Tim Anderson, Guardians' Jose Ramirez ejected after throwing punches in wild brawl

Ramirez landed a big right hook on Anderson, knocking him down to the dirt

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
A simply double from Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez turned into a wild boxing match on the base paths with Chicago White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson on Saturday night. 

Ramirez was clearly safe at second base in the bottom of the sixth inning when he slid head first into the bag, as Anderson placed the tag on him. But Ramirez quickly stood up, taking offense to something Anderson had done – the shortstop was standing over him for an abbreviated moment before allowing Ramirez to get up. 

Ramirez quickly put his finger in Anderson’s face and that’s when things got ugly quick. 

Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez yell at each other

Umpire Malachi Moore tries to separate Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) after Ramirez slid into second with an RBI double during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.  (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Anderson threw his glove off his left hand and put his fists up with Ramirez matching his energy. 

As both teams began swarming around them – Anderson’s teammates in the field got there first -- multiple punches were thrown. Ramirez fought through the White Sox trying to break it up, and very clearly landing a right hook on Anderson, who hit the dirt before getting back up. 

By that time, both teams were on the field in full and began alleviating the animosity. 

Jose Ramirez slides into Tim Anderson

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) slides into second with an RBI double as Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) waits for the throw during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.  (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

As both teams tried to figure out what was going on, Anderson was still heated. He was being held back by multiple coaches and teammates, as he jawed in the direction of Ramirez. 

The crowd was going crazy when the altercation ensued, as both of these players are leaders on their team and are normally setting the example for others. It was out of character for both players to get into a brawl.

The brawl led to ejections for both Anderson and Ramirez. The home Guardians crowd roared as Ramirez walked off the field. 

Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez fight

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) raises his fists to fight Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field.  (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Anderson was 1-for-3 on the night at the plate, while Ramirez had an RBI and a 1-for-3 line. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.