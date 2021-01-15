White Sox sign Liam Hendriks to 4-year deal, boosting bullpen

The Chicago White Sox signed Liam Hendriks to a four-year contract, the team announced Friday.

It was reported earlier in the week that the two sides had come to an agreement, but the deal wasn’t officially announced until later in the week. The deal is worth $54 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"With the acquisition of Liam, we are adding another premium talent to our core group of players," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. "Liam is someone of outstanding character and makeup who will be an asset both on the field and in the clubhouse. He gives [manager Tony La Russa] and [pitching coach Ethan Katz] another weapon to make our bullpen even deeper and more versatile."

The 31-year-old will receive $11 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022 and $14 million in 2023. Hendriks has a $15 million team option for his fourth year.

BLAKE SNELL FELT RAYS 'HANDED' DODGERS THE WORLD SERIES AFTER MANAGER REPLACED HIM IN GAME 6

The Australian native has been one of the top relievers in baseball for the last few seasons.

In the shortened 2020 season, Hendriks appeared in 24 games. He recorded a 1.78 ERA and 37 strikeouts. He finished ninth in American League Cy Young voting and 13th in American League MVP voting.

He was just as dominant in 2019 when he made the All-Star team for the first time in his career. He recorded a 1.80 ERA and 124 strikeouts, which was a career high.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago is poised to improve upon a solid 2020 campaign. Hendriks will likely be the closer in a bullpen that already includes Aaron Bummer, Matt Foster, Evan Marshall and Garrett Crochet among others.