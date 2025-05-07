White Sox do best Little League impressions to lose in another miserable way

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As if losing the most games in an MLB season last year was not enough, the Chicago White Sox are inventing new ways to take the L this year.

Chicago, entering Tuesday night at 10-28, held a rare lead heading into the bottom of the ninth against the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals, a postseason team last year, got the leadoff man on, but Drew Waters hit a pop-up to second base to put the Sox at ease - until they were not.

Chase Meidroth let the ball doink right off his head, and everybody was safe. Then, in the most obvious bunt situation, the White Sox could not even make a play at any base. Everybody was safe, and the bases were loaded with no outs, instead of a man on first with two outs.

Kyle Isbel then popped out, which should have been the end of the inning. Instead, that was the first out. Then came Jonathan India, the leadoff batter, who hit a hard grounder to short. While it would have been tough to turn a double play, shortstop Jacob Amaya's toss to Meidroth at second was out of reach, bringing in a run, and again, everyone was safe (it was ruled an infield single).

That naturally brought up Bobby Witt Jr., the MVP runner-up to Aaron Judge last season, who drove a ball into the outfield. While it fell onto the grass, it was more than enough to get the winning run in, even if Luis Robert Jr. made the catch on the run.

The White Sox are now 10-29, which is a .256 winning percentage. They are now on pace to tie their own record from last year of 121 losses (against 41 wins).

This is not their first head-scratching loss of the year. Last month, they lost a game after Mike Tauchman, fresh off the injured list, re-injured his hamstring while trying to score the tying run.

It could always be worse though; the Colorado Rockies are 6-28. That .176 winning percentage puts them on track for a 28-134 record. Both the Sox and Rockies are already 12.5 and 17.0 games back in their own divisions, respectively.

Meidroth was actually a key piece in the Garrett Crochet trade that sent the ace to the Boston Red Sox, so it is already not looking good for the White Sox, but nothing has in the last few years.

