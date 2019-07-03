White House announces presidential delegation to attend Women's World Cup final

The White House on Wednesday announced it is sending a presidential delegation to the Women’s World Cup final where the U.S. will take on the Netherlands or Sweden.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Karen Dunn Kelley will lead the delegation, the White House said in a statement. She will be joined by six other women at the match.

ALEX MORGAN TEA CELEBRATION DURING US WIN OVER ENGLAND OFFENDS SOME BRITS

Jamie D. McCourt, the U.S. ambassador to Monaco, Josephine K. Olsen, the director of the Peace Corps, Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Marie Royce, the assistant secretary of state for educational and current affairs, Shauna Rohbock, a member of the U.S. Army National Guard who serves on the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition and Kelly Loeffler, the CEO of Bakkt and the co-owner of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, will be in the delegation.

The Women’s World Cup final will take place in Lyon, France, on Sunday. The match begins at 11 a.m. ET, with full coverage on FOX broadcast network.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is the third straight final the U.S. will be playing in. The Americans will be looking for their fourth championship after a dramatic 2-1 victory Tuesday over England in the semi-final.