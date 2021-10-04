Expand / Collapse search
Severe weather delays Chargers-Raiders game, confuses fans

The multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium is not domed, but it has a canopy over the field

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders’ primetime matchup on Monday night at SoFi Stadium was delayed because of severe weather that rolled through the area.

SoFi Stadium is home to the Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. It was built in the Inglewood neighborhood of the city at the old Hollywood Park Racetrack and near The Forum. The cost of the project was around $6 billion.

The field at SoFi Stadium sits empty during a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Fans at the stadium were moved to the concourse as the storm passed through. Officials appeared to be worried about the lightning in the area.

Fans were confused about the delay because SoFi Stadium has a canopy over the field.

The game was set to get started at 8:55 p.m. ET, according to the ESPN broadcast.

SoFi Stadium is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums in the NFL. The Raiders and Chargers both went back into their locker rooms before the game started.

Players for the Las Vegas Raiders leave the field due to a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 

The Raiders are entering the game as one of the last undefeated teams in the NFL. Las Vegas is 3-0 up to this point, but the team has a tough opponent in the Chargers. It’s the second time this season the Raiders are playing on a Monday night.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and other players leave the field due to a weather delay shortly before the scheduled start an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles is coming into their game 2-1. The team beat the Kansas City Chiefs last week.  

