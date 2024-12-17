Trump weighs in on political turmoil in the 'great state of Canada,' trolls 'Governor Justin Trudeau'

President-elect Trump weighed in on the political turmoil in the "great state of Canada" after the finance minister resigned from her post amid a disagreement with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over how to handle possible U.S. tariffs under the incoming Trump administration.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned from her post Monday.

"The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau," Trump posted to his Truth Social Tuesday, trolling Trudeau, after previously suggesting Canada should become the 51st state in the USA.

"Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!"

Freeland’s resignation raises questions about Trudeau’s political future, amid concerns about inflation and immigration.

Now, Trudeau is facing calls to resign from critics. However, a no-confidence vote in the government is not imminent.

Trudeau last month traveled to Mar-a-Lago unannounced after Trump threatened to impose sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. Specifically, Trump is threatening to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over their failures to curb the flow of illegal immigrants and illicit drugs from those countries into the U.S.

Trump called the meeting "very productive." The president-elect told the prime minister if Canada cannot fix the border issues and trade deficit, he will levy a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods his first day back in office.

Trudeau told Trump he cannot levy the tariff because it would kill the Canadian economy. Trump replied, asking something along the lines of, "So, your country can't survive unless it's ripping off the U.S. to the tune of $100 billion?"

Trump then suggested to Trudeau that Canada become the 51st state, prompting the prime minister and others to laugh nervously, sources told Fox News.

But he continued, telling Trudeau that prime minister is a better title, though he could still be governor of the 51st state.

Sources told Fox News someone at the table chimed in and advised Trump that Canada would be a liberal state, which received even more laughter. Trump suggested Canada could become two states, a conservative and a liberal one.

While sources say the exchange got many laughs, Trump delivered the message that he expected change by Jan. 20.

The nearly three-hour conversation continued about various other topics. By the end, the Canadian guests called the dinner "very friendly and very positive," though no reference was made to becoming the 51st state.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.