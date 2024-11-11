NHL legend Wayne Gretzky wears MAGA hat at Trump party, sparks social media meltdown

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky appeared to roil social media last week after photos surfaced of him and his family at an election party for President-elect Donald Trump.

Photos of Gretzky wearing a white Make America Great Again cap while at the party in Mar-a-Lago surfaced over the last week. "The Great One" was also seen with his wife Janet, daughter Paulina and his son-in-law Dustin Johnson.

The Canadian hockey legend received backlash on social media for his outfit choice.

Gretzky joined several athletes who have outwardly supported Trump on his way to defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election last week.

Athletes like Nick Bosa, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Brett Favre, Danica Patrick, Jake Paul, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and a slew of UFC fighters have come out in support of Trump over the last few months.

Trump put on a dominating performance in the general election. He nearly swept all the battleground states. He claimed Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – the states he needed to get through the supposed "blue wall" of Democrat-favored states.

He received 312 electoral votes and led the popular vote as well.

Trump had received nearly 75 million votes as of early Monday. Harris had more than 71.2 million votes.