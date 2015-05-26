Watson downs Brengle for Hobart title

Hobart, Australia (SportsNetwork.com) - Brit Heather Watson topped American qualifier Madison Brengle, 6-3, 6-4, in the final of the Hobart International on Saturday.

The Australian Open tuneup provided the 22-year-old Watson her second career championship in as many final appearances. She also captured a title in Osaka in 2012.

"I'm obviously very happy," Watson said. "It was tough conditions again today, very windy. And I knew Madison would be tough -- we know each other very well on and off the court, and we practice a lot in Florida. I knew it would be a tough one today. And it really was my toughest match of the week.

"I was happy I stayed mentally strong and managed to get ahead and hold my nerve at the end."

The 24-year-old Delaware native Brengle was in her first-ever WTA final.

Watson beat Brengle in their only other previous WTA meeting in Quebec City in 2010.

Watson will play Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova in the first round of next week's Australian Open, while Brengle goes against Andrea Petkovic.