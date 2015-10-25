WATCH: Johnson, Stafford reach rare touchdown milestone vs. Vikings

Lions QB Matthew Stafford and WR Calvin Johnson connected for their 50th touchdown this Sunday. Mark Cunningham Getty Images

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and All-Pro wide receiver Calvin Johnson have quite the on-field chemistry. The Stafford-to-Johnson connection yielded its 50th touchdown with a one-yard scoring strike against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

They're one of only five active quarterback-receiver tandems with 50 career touchdowns, according to Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman.

Here's a video of the play on which Stafford and Johnson reached the scoring milestone, courtesy of the NFL's official Twitter account.

A 46-yard bomb from -- you guessed it -- Stafford to Johnson set up the scoring play. Check out the explosive deep grab in the video below.

Johnson's hot start helped the Lions jump out to an early led over the Vikings. After earning an NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor for Detroit's first win of the season, Johnson is making a difference again and the 30-year-old pass-catcher appears to be pretty excited about it.

