Published
Last Update October 31, 2015

Watch: FSU WR Rudolph's stiff arm caps off 75-yard TD

By | FoxSports
Oct 17, 2015; Tallahassee, FL, USA; FSU receiver Travis Rudolph (15) shows the ball after making a catch as the Florida State Seminoles beat the Louisville Cardinals 41-21 at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State may be without quarterback Everett Golson and star running back Dalvin Cook for today's game against Syracuse, but it still has Travis Rudolph.

The No. 17 Seminoles wide receiver made a spectacular 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter against the Orange, as he hauled in a long pass from backup quarterback Sean Maguire and then stiff-armed his way into the end zone to tie the game up, 7-7.