Sports world reacts to Washington's sexual harassment allegations: 'This disgusting treatment of women must stop'

Many people across the sports world reacted to the bombshell news that 15 female former employees who worked for the Washington Redskins said they were sexually harassed while working for the organization.

Emily Applegate, who worked as a marketing coordinator before leaving in 2015, was the only woman who spoke to The Washington Post on the record about her experience working for the Redskins. The allegations, which reportedly span from 2006 to 2019, would fall under unwelcome overtures or comments of a sexual nature, and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals, the paper reported.

Washington's longtime radio voice Larry Michael, who retired abruptly on Wednesday, and team director of pro personnel Alex Santos -- who was recently fired -- were two names mentioned in the allegations Thursday.

"It was the most miserable experience of my life," Applegate told the newspaper. "And we all tolerated it because we knew if we complained -- and they reminded us of this -- there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat."

Washington owner Daniel Snyder also declined several interview requests, according to the newspaper.

