Washington Nationals Gearing Up for Strasburg's Debut

It's becoming the hottest selling ticket in D.C. since President Obama's inauguration.

On June 8, Nationals Ballpark will be rocking as pitching phenom Stephen Strasburg makes his debut for the Washington Nationals against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Strasburg, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, has been tearing it up in the minors, going 6-2 with a 1.43 ERA.

Demand for tickets for the game are up ten-fold, John Hundertmark of the Great Seats ticket broker agency tells MyFoxDC.com.

"It's simply called, 'The Strasburg Game.' That's all it is, the Strasburg game," Hundertmark told MyFoxDC.com.

One particular seat for the June 8 game is going as high as $180.

"Baseball is, in a big part, about history. So if he does turn out to be all that is promised, I'd love to be able to say 'I was here,' -- his first major league game," Simon McNabb, a Nationals fan, told MyFoxDC.com.

Click here for more on this story from MyFoxDC.com.