Washington's Jack Del Rio on Jon Gruden emails: 'I don't have much respect for it'

Jack Del Rio didn’t mince words when he was asked about Jon Gruden and the emails that were revealed to show homophobic and misogynistic comments in conversations with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen and others.

Gruden replaced Del Rio as head coach with the then-Oakland Raiders before the start of the 2018 season. Del Rio is the last Raiders coach to get to the playoffs and is the only one to get to the postseason since the team lost the Super Bowl to the Gruden-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2002 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Del Rio, now the defensive coordinator for Washington, characterized Gruden’s emails as "shocking" and "embarrassingly bad."

"It was, I guess, shocking. Embarrassingly bad for a person in that position to have those kinds of thoughts and to express them like that. I don't have much respect for it," he said Thursday, via NBC Sports Washington.

Gruden’s email scandal cast a dark cloud over the Raiders this week. He resigned in the wake of The New York Times report about the emails.

NFL LAWYER JEFF PASH'S EMAILS WITH EX-WASHINGTON EXEC SCRUTINIZED IN NEW REPORTS

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," he said in a statement.

Gruden in at least one email, according to the Times, called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an anti-gay slur and a "clueless anti-football p---y" and argued that Goodell shouldn’t have allegedly pressured then-St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher to draft "queers," in reference to former NFL defensive lineman Michael Sam, who was the first openly gay player to be selected in the draft.

The email appeared to show a complete disconnect from Gruden’s messaging when his own player Carl Nassib came out as gay before the start of the 2021 season and became the first active openly gay NFL player.

The emails were reviewed as part of an NFL workplace investigation into the Washington Football Team. Gruden’s emails about Goodell were flagged in the investigation. Among them were disparaging remarks about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gruden was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract. He was also removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor.