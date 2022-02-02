Washington Commanders nickname panned on social media

The Washington Commanders put 18 months of work into developing a new identity but on Wednesday, just hours after making the announcement, football fans had already come up with an unfortunate nickname for the team.

Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee took to Twitter to say that while he liked the new name he – like so many others, couldn’t help but notice that fans would likely call the team "Commies" for short.

COMMANDERS’ RON RIVERA ON WASHINGTON NAME CHANGE: ‘WE’RE TURNING A NEW PAGE’

"Rebranding is always gonna be tough and I think ‘The Washington Commanders’ is a good name.. Now of course.. They’re gonna be called The Commies.. they’re red.. in the Nation’s capital but nonetheless.. Commanders is a good name."

Fans across social media couldn't help but make the same joke.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington ditched its old name in July 2020 after mounting pressure from Native American groups and sponsors. The organization largely relied on fan submissions, surveys, and focus groups to narrow its search down.