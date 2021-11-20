Warriors' Steve Kerr gives grim warning after Rittenhouse verdict: US on 'dangerous path'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has called a Wisconsin jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse "really scary and concerning."

Rittenhouse, 18, faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2020 Kenosha shootings that left two people dead and another severely injured.

Kerr, never one to shy away from hot-button societal issues in the U.S., said the country is on a "dangerous path."

"We are seemingly all right with a teenager's right to take an AR-15 to an area where there is civil unrest. That's really scary and concerning," he said before the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, via Reuters.

The verdict "poses great risk going forward if we continue to go down this path of open carry, and states determining that people, even underage people, can have weapons of war. This is America, and we're treading down a dangerous path."

The acquittal came on the fourth day of deliberations and 15th day of the trial. Jurors deliberated for a total of 26 hours and found Rittenhouse not guilty on five felony counts.

Rittenhouse spokesperson Dave Hancock told Fox News that "it's clear as day" that the teenager opened fire in self-defense.

"I believe they were cerebral and they thought about every piece of the jury instructions," Hancock said of jurors. "So, justice was done for Kyle. He gets to live life as a free young man."

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.