Warriors' Jordan Poole heckled during game against Nets: 'Draymond punched you'

The Golden State Warriors entered this season with expectations of another title run, but the team has come out of the gate slowly.

The team was dominated by the Nets Wednesday night, and the Warriors have a record of 15-18 after 33 games.

Fans inside the Barclays Center decided to add to Golden State's misery by yelling a chant directed at Jordan Poole that referenced a punching incident with Draymond Green.

The Warriors were trailing the Nets by 41 points when Poole went to the free throw line. He was then met with chants of "Draymond punched you" by fans.

Poole and his teammates have said they have moved on from the incident and are solely focused on trying to win going forward. In an interview earlier this month, Klay Thompson mentioned that he believed the incident would not have any long-term consequences for the team's chemistry if winning continued to be the primary concern.

"It's unfortunate it got leaked, but those guys are all brothers, Jordan and Draymond," Klay said. "I knew, with time, like the old adage, time heals all wounds. I know winning and just having fun cures all."

But the crowd in Brooklyn seemed eager to put the altercation back at the forefront of at least Poole's mind.

Poole and Green did not have their best games Wednesday against the Nets. Poole finished the night with 13 points, while Green only had two points in 23 minutes.

The Warriors' James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, had a memorable game.

He scored a career-high 30 points and made 12 of his 14 shot attempts. The 21-year-old also grabbed six rebounds.

Poole signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension in October. Poole was selected by the Warriors with the 28th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

He had a breakout 2021-2022 season, averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

The slumping Warriors have lost seven of their last nine games. They play the Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day.