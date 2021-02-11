Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Published

Warriors' Steph Curry reveals why Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is his favorite NFL player

Curry spoke to the 'Huddle and Flow' podcast and talked about being a loyal Panthers fan

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Steph Curry has his roots to thank for being a Carolina Panthers fan but the Golden State Warriors star revealed this week that his favorite NFL player is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and it has a lot to do with himself. 

Curry appeared on the "Huddle and Flow" podcast on Monday and talked about being a loyal Panthers fan despite being a legend in the Bay Area. 

"I just can’t do it," Curry said of being an adopted San Francisco 49ers fan. "Growing up, going to Bank of America Stadium and watching Jake Delhomme and Steve Smith and Muhsin Muhammad, Tim Biakabutuka. I can go down the list of all my favorite Panthers, Sam Mills, Thomas Davis."

He continued: "I can’t let that go. I can’t be a two-team type of guy. I’ll root for them, I’ll go to a game, I’ll be Bay Area proud when they win, but when the Panthers come out to the Bay, you know what side of the stadium I’m going to be on."

Curry seems to have one exception though and that’s who his favorite current NFL player is. 

"Right now? (Patrick) Mahomes, for sure."

Why Mahomes? Curry says he sees a lot of the same qualities in Mahomes that he sees in himself. 

"I see a lot of myself in him, obviously there’s been a lot of comparisons. Just that creativity. You can’t blink or you’ll miss something special. I just love his confidence. He knows that at any point he can do something special."

Curry added: "He’s always got options. He’s got a way to make a play, using his feet or his arm, sidearm pass, whatever it is. He’s surrounded by some weapons and he knows how to use them. That guy, he’s special. He’s a generational talent, obviously. So, love watching him."

There have been many comparisons of the two players over the years, both considered standouts in their respective sports. Mahomes is a three-time Pro Bowler, 2018 league MVP and 2019 Super Bowl champ.

Curry, with a little more years under his belt, is a three-time NBA champion, two-time league MVP, six-time NBA All-Star and is largely considered one of the best shooters the sport has ever seen.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.