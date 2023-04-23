Warriors hang on to beat Kings in Game 4, tie series at 2-2

Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn't have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, evening their playoff series at two games apiece.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

De'Aaron Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, and then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Draymond Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.

Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klay Thompson made a baseline 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and another with 3:24 left, finishing with 26 points for the Warriors.