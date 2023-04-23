Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs
Published

Warriors hang on to beat Kings in Game 4, tie series at 2-2

The Warriors got Draymond Green back after a suspension

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn't have, and the defending champion Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, evening their playoff series at two games apiece.

De'Aaron Fox shoots over Jordan Poole

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during the first half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson celebrate

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

De'Aaron Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. His 3-pointer with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, and then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Draymond Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.

Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Steph Curry drives to the basket

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores against Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half of Game 4 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs in San Francisco, Sunday, April 23, 2023.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Klay Thompson made a baseline 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and another with 3:24 left, finishing with 26 points for the Warriors.