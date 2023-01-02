Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Warriors' Draymond Green hits back at critique of championship run: 'Dominating is lame?'

Green has been with the Warriors for their championship runs

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green clapped back at a former top draft pick’s assessment of the organization’s dynasty run during the mid-2010s.

Evan Turner, who was the No. 2 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2010, downplayed the Warriors’ championship runs in a recent episode of the "Point Forward" podcast.

Hawks guard Evan Turner prepares to shoot before a Boston Celtics game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2020.

Hawks guard Evan Turner prepares to shoot before a Boston Celtics game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2020. (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

"Y’all won a lot of championships, but it was lame as f---" Turner said.

When his co-host Andre Iguodala – who was on the championship teams – pointed out that Golden State won again last season, Turner responded by saying he was talking about the team winning the title three out of four years between 2014 and 2019. The team made five straight NBA Finals, only losing to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers and Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto Raptors.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green points out a fan in the stands during the Bucks game at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green points out a fan in the stands during the Bucks game at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee. (Jeff Hanisch-USA Today Sports)

Green got whiff of the sound bite on social media and posted his reaction on Instagram.

"Let me start by saying this is the only soundbite of this whole episode that I’ve heared. … So I have no context," he wrote. "Dominating is lame? This sounds like someone who got they a-- kicked often! Good work fellas."

Green has been a key component in each of the Warriors’ championships.

He’s a seven-time All-Defensive First Team member, four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA First Team selection and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green poses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies during Media Day at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sept. 25, 2022.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green poses with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophies during Media Day at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sept. 25, 2022. (Cary Edmondson-USA Today Sports)

Injuries have hit the Warriors this season. Regardless, Green is averaging 8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and nearly 1 block per game.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.