Warriors' Draymond Green says Charles Barkley is backing Mavs for one reason: 'I’d feel the same way'

Green suggested Barkley's ringless career is why he's rooting against the Warriors

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Charles Barkley has ruffled some feathers picking the Dallas Mavericks over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals but Draymond Green isn’t taking it personally. 

Green poked fun at Barkley during a press conference with reporters on Thursday, joking that Barkley is rooting against the Warriors to avoid having another analyst on "Inside the NBA" with another championship. 

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts against Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 18, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors reacts against Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 18, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"If I win another championship, that’s one more ring added to the panel that’s not him," Green told reporters on Thursday, referencing the star-studded panel. "I wouldn’t want to see that either. Then you really got to hear about it. So I get it. I understand. I don’t know how that feels, I’ve always won. So I don’t know how that feels. I guess I’d feel the same way if ya’ll just keep adding rings up here and I just got to sit here when the playoffs come around.". 

"What are you going to say – you going to tell us how to win? Not taking that advice from Chuck. What’s he going to say?" Green said jokingly.

The three-time NBA Champion, who joined TNT as an analyst in January as he continues to play, was seemingly referring to the fact that Barkley never won an NBA title despite his Hall of Fame career. 

But Green’s words were all in fun.

Charles Barkley of NBA TV chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the Cleveland Cavaliers game on June 7, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Charles Barkley of NBA TV chats with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors after the Cleveland Cavaliers game on June 7, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

"That’s my dog, though, I love Chuck. That’s my dog."

Barkley was heckled by Warriors fans on Wednesday night after Golden State dominated the Mavs in Game 1, winning 112-87. During halftime, even when Dallas was trailing the Warriors 54-45, Barkley wouldn’t budge.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors shoots against Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 18, 2022, in San Francisco, California.

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors shoots against Reggie Bullock of the Dallas Mavericks during the Western Conference Finals at Chase Center on May 18, 2022, in San Francisco, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

"If they make enough shots in four out of seven games, they’re going to win this series because the way the Golden State Warriors play defense – they can't play Luka like that. You can't play that dude one-on-one… if the Mavs make some shots, they're gonna win." 

Golden State will host Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

